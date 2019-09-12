|
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. - Ronald M. Rome (Ronnie), 82, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, in Citrus Springs, Fla. He was born on Feb. 1, 1937, in Sussex, N.J., the youngest of 26 children born to the late Henry and Serena Post-Card Rome.
He graduated from Sussex High School in 1955 and then proudly served in the United States Air Force because he had such a great love for his country. Ronnie then went on to own and operate Rome's High Point Exxon/Coastal for 40 years before retiring in 2004. During those years he served many and was well regarded by all. In his spare time he enjoyed golf, casinos and horses, puzzles, coloring and watching his Tampa Bay Rays.
Ronnie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Marie, in 2018. He is survived by his loving daughters, Rhonda Rome, of Citrus Springs, Fla., Robyn and her husband, Brad Sparta, of Vernon, and Renee and her husband, Gary Westerkamp, of Wantage; and his son, David Paulussen DMD and wife, Janice and their two children, Kim and Ben, of Long Valley, N.J. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kelsey and Colin Westerkamp and Haley and Sidney Sparta, who enjoyed many great visits with their "Poppy". Ronnie was predeceased by 22 siblings and survived by his three brothers, Virgil Rome, of Newton, Roy Rome, of Sussex and Calvin Card, of Bradenton, Fla. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Adrian and Doris Delmont, of Branchville, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ronnie will also be greatly missed by many lifelong friends including, Hank Ramberger, John Eidukot, Ronnie Howell and Peter Headley.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, Main St., Franklin,N.J. Friends and family can pay their respects one hour prior to service.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 12, 2019