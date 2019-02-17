NEWTON ­-- Ronald (Ronnie) P. Smith Sr., 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday morning, Feb. 10, 2019, at Bristol Glen in Newton. Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., Ronnie had lived in Rockaway Borough and Hackettstown for many years before moving to Newton in 2009. Son of the late Louis C. and Cora (Motzenbocher), Ronnie proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. A decorated first lieutenant, Ronnie served as a bombardier and navigator who successfully completed 50 combat missions over the European Theater. Ronnie earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with three Oak Leaf Clusters and three Bronze Service Stars. Ronnie attended Keystone College and had a long and satisfying career as a railroad conductor with the Erie & Lackawanna, Conrail and NJ Transit rail system until his retirement. Ronnie was a 32nd degree master mason and member of the F&AM Masonic Lodge #42 in Musconetcong. He was a long-time member of the Shriners of Livingston. In addition, Ronnie was a devout member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rockaway, as well as a former member of the United Methodist Church of Stanhope. Ronnie was a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He spent many summers vacationing with his family in Cape May. Ronnie also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as taking several trips throughout Europe. A pure and simple man, he enjoyed his sweets and his favorite meal of the day, breakfast. Everyone who came into contact with him became instantly fascinated listening to his stories about his times flying B-24s and his years working on the railroad. Ronnie was predeceased in life by his first wife, Elizabeth L. (Davis), in 1990; his second wife, Carolina A. (Taubert) Smith, in 2016; his son, Ronald P. Jr., in 1999; his brother, Louis C. Smith, in 2013; and his sister, Lois A. Kinsley, in 1989. Survivors include his son Jeffrey D. and his wife, Alice Smith, of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; his daughter, Carol M. Siro, of Sparta; his brother, William J. Smith, of Allentown, Pa.;, his sister, Constance Lockett, of Camp Hill, Pa.; his grandchildren, Kimberlee Darrow, Melanie Wilusz, David Smith, Matthew Siro, Christel Siro-Denick and Laura McKenna; as well as his nine great-grandchildren. The family is most grateful to the staff of Bristol Glen and of Compassionate Care Hospice for the loving care they gave to Ronnie. A memorial service, Masonic service, and military honors will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. in the Bristol Glen Chapel, 200 Bristol Drive, Newton. The family will receive visitors between 9 and 10 a.m. at Bristol Glen. The interment services in Scranton, Pa., will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Shriners: www.salaamshrine.org, or Compassionate Care Hospice: www.cchnet.net. Arrangements and online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019