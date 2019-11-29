|
|
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Ronald Hitzel, age 83, of San Antonio, Fla., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at AdventHealth Hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Ronald Raymond Hitzel was born May 14, 1936, in Buffalo, N.Y. He and his sister, Margaret, were the children of Raymond and Loie (Fields) Hitzel.
He grew up in Buffalo, N.Y., attending PS 53 for grammar school and later attended Buffalo East High School. In 1954, he was awarded a Navy ROTC scholarship to the University of Rochester and studied metallurgical engineering. After college, Ron met Barbara Ann Uschold and was married on May 31, 1958. They had five boys and lived in Alden, N.Y., until 1970, when a new job relocated Ronald, Barbara, and their five sons to Lake Tranquility, N.J. In 1973, they added a sixth son.
Ronald was very active in local politics as a township committeeman, school board of education member, and Lake Tranquility Community Club trustee. He served as a Little League baseball coach and a scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts. Ron facilitated the establishment of the Good Shepherd Parish in Green Township.
He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan best known for his exciting screams of "Go Man Go!" whenever a Buffalo player would get in the open field. He is famous for his expression of impatience which is, "OK, Pack It Up!"
In 1990, Ronald suffered the tragic loss of his beloved wife, Barbara, to cancer. Ron retired from Howmet Corporation and remarried to Beverly Jean Case. He would relocate to Murrells Inlet, S.C., and then to Prescott Valley, Ariz. Ron suffered the loss of his wife, Beverly, due to cancer in 2016. In 2017 he relocated back to the east coast to be closer to his sons.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his sister, Margaret Bilz, of Buffalo, NY.; his six sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Kristina, of Lake Tranquility, N.J., Chris, of Newton, N.J., Steven and his wife, Mei of Hopewell, N.J., Tim and his wife, Melissa, of Lawrenceville, N.J., Ronnie and his wife, Debbie, of Waxhaw, N.C., and John and his wife, Laurie, of Dade City, Fla.; Beverly's sons, Eric Dennis, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Bodie Dennis, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and Beverly's mother, May A. Case, of Citrus Heights, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Megan) and Jerod (Elizabeth) Hitzel, Nicolette, Steven, and Jeremy Hitzel, David and Megan Hitzel, Kimmy (Adam) Sanford, Katie (Patrick) Cogan, Courtney Hitzel, and Olivia Hitzel; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Sanford and Konrad Hitzel; along with many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be planned by family to place Ron's ashes next to his beloved wife, Barbara Ann, in Newton, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 29, 2019