OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - Rosalind "Rosie" Akerstrom (Savacool) died Nov. 2, 2019. She was born March 14, 1938, and raised in Andover Borough, N.J., to the late Herbert Eugene Savacool and Lillian (Talmage) Savacool.
Rosie's deceased husband was Ernest (Skip) Akerstrom. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Georgena and Harriet; two brothers, Lewis and Douglas; and two infant sons, Ernest III and Richard.
She is survived by her brother, Herbert Savacool, who lives in New Jersey. Her four children are Brian (Debbie), of Hardwick, N.J., William, of Allamuchy, N.J., Keith, of Mountain View, Ark., and Thomas (Kitty), of Okeechobee, Fla. Also surviving Rosie are many nieces and nephews; granddaughter, Wendy; grandsons, Brian Jr. and Douglas; and two great-granddaughters, Samantha and Chloe.
Rosie will be remembered as a pleasant waitress or sales person in Okeechobee restaurants and stores.
There will be no viewing or services. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may contact Okeechobee Funeral Home at 863-763-1994.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019