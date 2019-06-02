DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. -- Rose Marie Schueler, 90, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, N.J. Born in Newark, N.J., Mrs. Schueler lived in Haskell, N.J., for 25 years, then lived in Frankford, N.J., for 25 years and Newton, N.J., for 17 years before moving to Dingmans Ferry two years ago. She was a homemaker and a mom to seven children. An avid reader, Mrs. Schueler enjoyed playing games on her tablet, playing Scrabble, hand-sewing aprons and eating her favorite treats. She also loved the beach and wine tasting, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. The daughter of the late James and Gertrude McCluskey Davenport, Mrs. Schueler was predeceased by her husband, Harold, in 2014. She is survived by her seven children, Richard Schueler and his wife, Pearl, of Vancouver, Wash., Mary Ellen Mursch and her husband, Brian, of Baltimore, Md., Joseph Schueler and his wife, Beverley, of Wayne, N.J., Edward Schueler and his wife, Christine, of Bridgewater, N.J., Harold Schueler and his wife, Debbie, of Dingmans Ferry, Catherine Graeber and her husband, Jeffrey Sr., of Dingmans Ferry and Michael Schueler and his wife, Niketa, of Chester, N.J.; her nine grandchildren, Andrea Flowers and her husband, Chris, Jennifer Barton and her husband, Bryan, Donna, Matthew, Nicholas, Annaliese, Erika, Jeffrey Jr. and his wife, Kerry, and Aanika; and four great-grandchildren, CJ, AJ, Leah and baby Jeffrey (on the way). She is also survived by her cousins, Reenie Duffy and family and Alice Maguire and family; as well as her dear friends, Rose, Charles, Marie, Willie and all her new friends at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019