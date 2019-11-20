|
OAK RIDGE - Rose Schillaci (Rannazzisi), 92 years old, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Rose was born to Salvatore and Lucy Rannazzisi in New York City, N.Y. She lived in Passaic for 25 years before moving to the Oak Ridge section of West Milford 44 years ago.
Rose was a member of the Italian-American Club of West Milford and the Golden Age Club of Milton. She enjoyed cooking Italian delicacies, and gardening the landscape of their home grounds. Rose was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
Rose is predeceased by her brother, Salvatore Rannazzisi, and her sister, Frances Cuoco and is the beloved wife of C. John Schillaci, of Oak Ridge; devoted mother of Paula Kuzicki and her husband, Ken, of Vernon, and Robert Schillaci and his wife, Mary, of Bella Vista, Ark.; loving grandmother of Carrie, Kristen, Kenny, Heather and Kelly; great-grandmother of Isabella, Kendra, James and Gianluca; and dear sister of James Rannazzisi, of Hamburg.
The family will receive their friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Funeral from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney RC Church, Stockholm. Entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception mausoleum, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 20, 2019