LAFAYETTE -- Rose T. Hudock, 82, of Lafayette, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Rose was born and raised in Newark, where she resided until 1998, when she relocated to Lafayette. She graduated from St. James High School in Newark and went on to work as a bookkeeper for several companies until retiring from L. Reusche & Co., where she worked for more than 20 years. Rose was a life member of the Lafayette Township Fire Auxiliary and a member of the Lafayette Preservation Foundation. She was very passionate about her trees, always helping causes to preserve woodlands and farmland, and the wildlife that called them home. Above all, Rose was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren were by far her greatest joy in life. Nothing made her smile more than having the entire family gathered in one place and hearing the laughter of her family. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Gabriel and Karolina (Krajcirovic) Lantos; sisters, Mary and Sarah; and brothers, Gabriel, Anthony and Joseph. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Hudock; her daughter, Sara Hudock; her son, George Hudock and wife, Dawn; her grandchildren, Gabriel Semeraro and wife, Kerilyn, Kathryn Semeraro, Stefanie Semeraro, Ryan Hudock and Samantha Hudock; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia Semeraro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St. Newton. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019