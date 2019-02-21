TIFTON, Ga. - Roselyn Bennet Bott, 93, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home in Tifton, Ga. Mrs. Bott was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Sussex, N.J., to William and Inez Kimble Bennett.

Along with her parents, Roselyn was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Bott; infant sister, Dorothy; sister, Anna Auberger; and brothers, Edgar and Joseph Bennett. Roselyn will be missed by her brother, William Bennett, of Springfield, Va.; her sister, Nora Cosh, of Wantage, N.J.; her two daughters, Arlene Bailey, of Tifton, Ga., and Ethel Simmons, of Hamburg, N.J.; her son, Brian Porter, of Tifton, Ga.; three granddaughters, Cindy (Wayne) Bellew, of Oglethorpe, Ga., Dawn (Ken) Marchant, of Tifton, Ga., and Casey (Kenny) Snyder, of Jacksonville, N.C.; her four great grandsons, Andy (Melinda) Oliver, of Cobb, Ga., Brad (Ashley) Oliver, of Perry, Ga., Blake Marchant, of Tifton, Ga., and Brady Marchant, of Tifton, Ga.; one great-great-grandson, Charlie Oliver, of Cobb, Ga.; one great-great-granddaughter, Henley Oliver, of Perry, Ga.; two step- daughters, Pat (Chuck) Bellanca, of Edison, N.J., and Wendy Gausten, of Hebron, Ind.; and four step- grandchildren, Gina Bellanca, of Point Pleasant, N.J., Lesley Bellanca, of Woodbridge, N.J., Joel Gausten, of Hebron, Ind., and Jason Gausten, of Hebron, Ind. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, N.J. Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Sussex, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the , South Georgia Regional Office, 225 E. 2nd St., Tifton, GA 31794 or online at https://act.alz.org/site/donation. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussex-funeralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2019