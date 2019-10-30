|
WANTAGE - Rosemarie Ann Bammert, age 73, of Wantage, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side Sunday evening, Oct. 27, 2019, in the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice Fredon.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she grew up in Leonia and had lived in Bogota for many years before moving to Wantage.
Daughter of the late Rocco and Serafina (Vietre) Panzarino, Rosemarie was a graduate of the Leonia High School class of 1964. An employee of the Borough of Leonia, she retired in 2005 as the recreation secretary after 17 years.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend of many, Rosemarie was a member of the American Legion Post 213 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a volunteer with her community pool as well as a member of the Mahjong Group. Known by her family and friends for her party planning and cooking skills, Rosemarie's meatballs were considered the best.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 51 years, Richard A. (Command Sergeant Major, Retired); her daughter, Kathy and her husband, Jesse Diaz, of Augusta; as well as her cherished grandchildren, (triplets) Sara, Mia and A.J. Diaz. Also surviving is her sister, Loretta Butler, of Boynton Beach, Fla.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 209 Rt. 206, Branchville. Interment will follow in the Frankford Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rosemarie's memory may be made to the www.karenannquinlanhospice.org. Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 30, 2019