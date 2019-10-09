|
SPARTA - Rosemarie Felsheim, 83, of Sparta, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. Rosemarie was born in Newton on Jan. 1, 1936, to the late Marie Ange Provencher, of Newton, formerly Quebec, and the late Edmond Bergeron, of Newton, formerly of Sherbrooke, Quebec.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert Michael Felsheim. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Hunter and husband, Douglas, of Madison, Va., and Michelle Katherine Felsheim, of Plantation, Fla.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S Sparta Ave., Sparta, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Rosemarie's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1200 Sunset Lane, Suite 2320, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 9, 2019