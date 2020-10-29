1/1
Rosemarie G. Thoenig
Rosemarie G. Thoenig
Fredon - Rosemarie G. Thoenig, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence. Born in Orange to the late Rocco E. and Grace (Smith) Dato, Rose had lived in East Orange before moving to Sussex County over 45 years ago. She had been employed as a hairdresser, owning and operating Visions Beauty Spa in Newton for the past 40 years before her retirement. Rose loved to frequent the casinos with her husband, David. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert P. Dato in 2013 . Rose is survived by her husband, David R. Thoenig, Jr. and her sisters, Diane and Judy. In keeping with Rose's wishes, no services will be held. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
