BRANCHVILLE - Rosemary Wright, 78, of Branchville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019, with her immediate family by her side. Rosemary was born March 24, 1940, and was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. Rosemary dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She had a love for nature, which was shown through her farming and gardening. Rosemary was a strong-willed woman who put the needs of others before her own. The daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah Sliker, she was one of 11 children. Rosemary and her husband, Lyn, married April 16, 1955, had and raised four children, Larry Wright (wife, Patrica Wright), Teia Hendershot (husband, Michael Hendershot), Jeffery Wright (partner, Robert Kern), and predeceased Lee Wright (wife, Laura Wright). Rosemary had seven grandchildren (Larry Wright, Megan Hendershot, Joseph Wright, Matthew Wright, Kyle Wright, Jessica Lutz and Taylor Wright) who loved spending their time helping on the farm and learning to love the land. Rosemary also had a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 135 Park Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 22, 2019