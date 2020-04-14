Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Gunderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Albert Gunderman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Albert Gunderman Jr. Obituary
FRANKLIN - Roy Albert Gunderman Jr., 74 years old, passed away peacefully at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born to Roy A. Gunderman Sr. and MaryLouise, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin.
Roy served with the United States Army and Navy during peacetime and then worked in demolition and construction at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, for many years, retiring in 2011. Roy was a member of the Franklin American Legion Post #132 and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
Roy is predeceased by a sister, MaryLouise Hanshaw, and a brother, Donald Gunderman Sr., and is the beloved husband for 53 years of Patricia Gunderman (Stoll), of Franklin; devoted father of Elisa Curlis and her husband, Robert, of Quinton, Va., Roy A. Gunderman, III and his wife, Cynthia, of Gordonsville, Va., and Carol Ann Miller, of Franklin; loving grandfather of Robert, Jonathan, Brandon, Ashley, Skyla, Damien, Paige and Brooke; great-grandfather of Kiera, Bradley, Asher and Aiden; and dear brother of Rich Gunderman, of Hardyston.
Due to government restrictions, private visitation and burial are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -