|
|
FRANKLIN - Roy Albert Gunderman Jr., 74 years old, passed away peacefully at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born to Roy A. Gunderman Sr. and MaryLouise, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin.
Roy served with the United States Army and Navy during peacetime and then worked in demolition and construction at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, for many years, retiring in 2011. Roy was a member of the Franklin American Legion Post #132 and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
Roy is predeceased by a sister, MaryLouise Hanshaw, and a brother, Donald Gunderman Sr., and is the beloved husband for 53 years of Patricia Gunderman (Stoll), of Franklin; devoted father of Elisa Curlis and her husband, Robert, of Quinton, Va., Roy A. Gunderman, III and his wife, Cynthia, of Gordonsville, Va., and Carol Ann Miller, of Franklin; loving grandfather of Robert, Jonathan, Brandon, Ashley, Skyla, Damien, Paige and Brooke; great-grandfather of Kiera, Bradley, Asher and Aiden; and dear brother of Rich Gunderman, of Hardyston.
Due to government restrictions, private visitation and burial are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 14, 2020