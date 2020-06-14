FRANKFORD - Roy Elden Decker, age 85, of Frankford, passed away June, 11, 2020, after a long illness with Parkinson's disease. He was a resident of the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center during the latter part of his illness. He was the son of the late Roy Decker Jr. and Ethel Decker. He was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Paterson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol A. Decker; and sons, Roy T. Decker (Anne Marie) and Clint W. Decker (Maggie). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ethel Decker and his brother, Gary Decker. He leaves behind grandchildren, Evan Decker, Avery Decker, Sarah Bachmann (Tim) and Eric Decker; as well as great grandchildren, Oliver Bachmann and Lily Bachmann; and nieces, Stacy Grier and Pamela Decker-Suydam.

As a young man, Roy served in the Army National Guard. He was an expert lineman for Public Service Electric and Gas Co, in Bergen County, and later for Sussex Rural Electric in Sussex. After his first retirement, he worked for the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife in the Information and Education Department, before again retiring. He was a passionate outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and hiking throughout his life. He was an accomplished wildlife and nature photographer. Many of his wildlife photographs were published in national magazines. Roy loved horses, of which he owned and raised several. He encouraged his wife, Carol, in her work as a wildlife artist, and spent his last years framing and promoting her work.

Above all, Roy was a builder, with a strong resourceful spirit and a wealth of practical "know how," he built houses, barns, sheds, fences and rustic furniture. He built their current rustic home and studio and loved working around and caring for his property.

Memorial donations may be made in Roy's name to the residents of the Homestead Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 129 Morris Turnpike, Newton NJ 07860, Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, 350 US- 206, Branchville, NJ 07826, or local fire departments, Frankford Twp. Fire Department, 401 US 206, Branchville NJ 07826, or Branchville Fire Hose Co No. 1, 1 Railroad Ave., Branchville, NJ 07826.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

