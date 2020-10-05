Roy "John Roy" L. Kymer
Branchville - Roy "John Roy" L. Kymer, 85, of Branchville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born and raised in Frankford Township, Roy was a lifetime resident of Branchville. He was a United States Army veteran. He worked in construction for Union Local 913, retiring in 2002 with over 30 years of service. A member of the Branchville United Methodist Church, Roy was also a member and former Vice President of Local 913 in Dover.
The son of the late Walter C. and Flora May (Mooney) Kymer, Roy was also predeceased by ten siblings and his former wives, Jean L. Andre, and Patricia Glenn Longcor. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Ayers and husband, Bruce, of Wantage Township; his son, Kevin R. Kymer and wife, Olivia, of San Mateo, California; and three granddaughters, Kristin, Allison, and Kimberly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Interment will follow in Beemerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Branchville Fire Department, PO Box 2425, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
