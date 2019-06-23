The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Goble Funeral Home
Royal A. Reymann Jr. Obituary
SPARTA - Royal A. Reymann Jr., 81, of Sparta, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Royal was an engineer technician at Picatinny Arsenal for many years before his retirement. He attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Royal is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Pauline "Cookie" (Price) Reymann. He also leaves behind his brother, Clifford and his wife, Marianne Reymann.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Cremation will be held privately.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 23, 2019
