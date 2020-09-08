Ruth A. Earl (nee Johnson)

Sparta - Ruth A. Earl (nee Johnson), 85 of Sparta, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a short illness.

Ruth was born in Newton, NJ to the late Bessie and Chris Johnson. President of Newton High School Class of 1953, Ruth organized many class reunions over the years. Married to her late husband Ron, for 65 years, Ruth lived her entire adult life in Sparta. Ruth worked for many years as a telephone operator.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ron, her brother John and beloved sister, Clara. Ruth is survived by her brother George (Posie), her six children; Ronny Jr. (Judi) of Frankford, Sharon, Randy (Terry), Jay (Eileen), Joey (Sue), all of Sparta, and Dawn Earl Tolotta (Tony) of Phillipsburg. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; Carly Krohn (Jeff), Jason, Joshua Bounds, Jeff, Julia, Brittney Quesada (Wes), Joey, Jeanne and Natalie; and great grandsons Blake and Wyatt Krohn.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ Hospice, 175 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960. The family will be holding a private service at a later date.



