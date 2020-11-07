Ruth Ann Phoebus
Andover Township - Ruth Ann Phoebus, 94, of Andover Township, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Ruth Ann was born and raised in Bloomfield, NJ; she also lived in Pine Lakes, NJ before moving to Sussex County in 1961. In 1961, she and her late husband, Byron Ellsworth Phoebus, started Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Andover, NJ. By 1963 the course opened the first nine holes and over the years they would continue building making it the 27-hole course that it is today. Ruth Ann worked tirelessly through the years doing everything from working the land to build the course, bartending, working in the kitchen, and managing the books; it was not until two weeks before her passing that Ruth Ann retired from her duties as bookkeeper. She also enjoyed spending her winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Ruth Ann was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Grace (Vreeland) Davis; and her husband, Bryon Ellsworth Phoebus. She is survived by her son, Robert Phoebus and wife, Gail; her grandchildren, Lindsey Vozza and husband, Justin, and Ashley Phoebus; and her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Hunter Vozza and Amelia Perry.
Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth Ann's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.