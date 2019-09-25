|
|
FRANKFORD - Ruth Ann Whitesell, 75, of Frankford, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home.
Born in Newton, Ruth Ann was a lifelong Sussex County resident and was a 1962 graduate of Newton High School. She was employed at Selective Insurance Company in Branchville for over 44 years and was a member of Selective's 25-year Club. A member of the United Methodist Church in Branchville, Ruth Ann was also a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Northern Chapter No. 38. She was a member of the Sussex County Historical Society as well.
The daughter of the late Earl C. Sisco, Sr., and Pearl E. (Losey) Sisco, Ruth Ann was also predeceased by her two brothers, John Sisco and Earl Sisco, Jr.; her nephews, Earl Cole Sisco III and Keith Sisco; and her grandniece, Kimberly Goupil. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Eugene "Gene" Miles Whitesell, and her sister, Betty Jane Sisco, of Milford, Pa.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Branchville, 8 Broad Street, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service, also at the church. Interment of cremains will be held in Beemerville Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church in Branchville, 8 Broad Street, Branchville, NJ 07826 or Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 25, 2019