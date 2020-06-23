Ruth C. Belfiore
Frankford - Ruth C. Belfiore, 74, of Frankford Township, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born and raised in Newark, Ruth lived in Vernon before moving to Branchville ten years ago. She was a secretary for Partnership for Social Services in Franklin for fifteen years before her retirement.
The daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine Belfiore, Ruth is survived by her children, Denise A. Straway and husband, Jay, of Frankford Township, Michelle C. Wilson and husband, Ted, of Jamestown, North Carolina, and William D. MacMillan II and wife, Penny, of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin brother, Robert Befiore of Hackettstown and her brother, Richard Belfiore of Denville; as well as her sister, Anna Thompson of Surprise, Arizona.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 Route 206, Branchville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation, 301 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Father John's Animal House, 350 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.