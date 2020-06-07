Ruth DeGraaff
WANTAGE - Ruth DeGraaff, 87, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and her cats. She will be loved and missed until we meet again.
Born in Paterson, Ruth was a longtime resident of Sussex County. She was a homemaker.
Ruth was a very laid-back person who enjoyed the simple things in life, like her flowers and sitting on the front porch waving to all her truck friends that would pass by. Throughout the years, she had many cats in her life and loved them all, with Candy being her best "cuddle" cat since her husband, Art, died seven years ago.
The daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Canning) Laube, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Arthur DeGraaff, on April 3, 2013. She was the proud mom of six children: Diane (Al) Badaracco of Hawthorne, Alan Leyman of Texas, Jerry Leyman of Texas, Dawn (Greg) Sheehan of Texas, Roy Leyman of Wantage, and Joy (Glen) Branford of New York, as well as two stepdaughters, Darlene (J.R.) Robinson and Debbie DeGraaff. She loved her five grandchildren, with Justin being her No. 1 fan, and also loved her two great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her cats.
Forever in our hearts…we love you!
Private entombment will be held in Newton Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
