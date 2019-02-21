WANTAGE - Ruth E. Byrd, 73, of Wantage, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Herschel and Ruth Elliott, Ruth lived in Teaneck before settling in Wantage more than 25 years ago.

Ruth graduated with an M.A. from Columbia University. Dedicated to helping others, she worked several years as a teacher of deaf students. More recently, she served as the client services director at Today's Choice Women's Resource Center in Newton. As a woman of deep faith, Ruth served as a church organist and deacon at Lafayette Federated Church.

Preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Keith Bowen Jr., Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William Byrd; children, Kristin Shope (Toby), Jeremy Byrd (Ange) and Lauren Bowen; and siblings, Marybeth James (Kim), John Elliott (Esther), Herschel Elliott Jr. (Marcia) and Sharon Powell (James). Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Carter, Jackson, Jayden, Alex and Hattison.

A memorial service for Ruth will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Lafayette Federated Church in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Today's Choice Women's Resource Center at www.todayschoice.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2019