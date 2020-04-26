|
NEWTON - Ruth Harris, 96, of Newton, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Valley View Care Center in Newton.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ruth lived in Staten Island before moving to Hardwick 30 years ago. She was a school bus driver for Frank Black Transport in Andover prior to her retirement. Ruth was in the Staten Island Archery Club and won many national awards for archery.
The daughter of the late Henry and Veronica Hauser, Ruth was also predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Harris in 2012, and her son, Bruce Harris. She is survived by her dear friends, Joe and Lois Bickhardt.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to , 23 Vreeland Road 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020