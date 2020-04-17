|
Ruth Joan (Terwilliger) Neggia
LEBANON - Ruth Joan (Terwilliger) Neggia , 87, formerly of Kinnelon, Blairstown, and Pompton Plains, passed away, April 14, 2020. She was born in Haledon, on Feb. 25, 1933, to John and Louise Terwilliger.
Ruth graduated from Central High School, in Paterson, and was known by her many friends as a fun-loving "pistol." She worked as a secretary for AT&T in New York City and Sandvik Steel in New Jersey. Ruth married Otto Neggia in 1960 and they had two sons, John and Thomas. After raising her family, she drove a school bus for the Division of Developmental Disabilities at the State of New Jersey for many years and loved the clients she served.
Ruth is predeceased by her loving husband, Otto, her parents and her brothers, Robert and Jack Terwilliger. Ruth is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Kathy, and Tom and Rosita; her grandchildren, Nicole and Vida Neggia, Ava and Alex Paige; her great-grandson, Milo Balint; and her brother, James Terwilliger.
Ruth was always a wild card and an outspoken person. She loved animals, especially German Shepherds, elephants, and turtles, and often expressed to anyone within earshot that she liked animals better than people. Ruth was generous and fun-loving, and her laughter and smile will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
There will be a private, family only, graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's honor to the World Wildlife Foundation (www.worldwildlife.org).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 17, 2020