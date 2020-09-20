Ruth M. Suljic
Lackawaxen - Ruth M. Suljic, 94, of Lackawaxen, PA died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Twin Cedars Senior Living in Shohola, PA.
Ruth was born in Eisenberg, Germany to the late Otto and Gertrude (Milde) Rohricht. She grew up in Germany and started her family there before moving to the United States in 1952. Ruth was a proud housewife and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was also predeceased by her husband, Omer Suljic; and her daughter, Linda Suljic. She is survived by her son, Fred Suljic and wife, Carmelyn; her grandchildren, Erik Suljic, Gregory Suljic and wife, Lauren, and Kerri (Suljic) Muller and husband, Tom; and her great-grandchildren, Paige and Colston Suljic and Arabella Muller.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home, entombment will follow in Madonna Cemetery Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.