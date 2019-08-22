Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ruth Mae (Ludwig) Fahrenfeld


1922 - 2019
Ruth Mae (Ludwig) Fahrenfeld Obituary
NEWTON - Ruth Mae Ludwig Fahrenfeld passed away Aug. 20, 2019, in Newton.
Daughter of the late Effie (Diven) and Arnold Ludwig, she was born on June 10, 1922, in New York, N.Y. Ruth married her Army sweetheart, Warren W. Fahrenfeld, on July 8, 1943, at the Army Chapel in Spence Field Army Air Corps Base, Moultrie, Ga. They were married for 70 years before Warren's passing in 2013. They resided in North Bergen, Clifton, Toms River, and Franklin. After marriage, Ruth was a homemaker for many years and worked as a sales manager in women's clothing. After Warren's passing, Ruth resided at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville, where she was lovingly cared for.
Ruth is survived by her three loving sons, Warren and his wife, Elaine, of Little Falls, Kenneth and his wife, Jane, of Ogdensburg, and Robert, of Franklin; her sister, Edythe Weller, of Mountaintop, Pa.; brother-in-law, Belford Fahrenfeld, from Maryland; as well as her nine beautiful grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, who all adored her.
Visitation for Ruth will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. The funeral will be at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Entombment at the Immaculate Conception mausoleum in Franklin will follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
