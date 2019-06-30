NEWTON -- Ruth Marie Bertalan (O'Hara), age 91, of Newton, passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Ruth was born to William and Catherine O'Hara in Perth Amboy. She grew up in Perth Amboy, was a resident of Wantage and later of Fredon, for more than 50 years before moving to Branchville in 2014. Ruth graduated from St. Mary's High School, Perth Amboy, in 1945, served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, and later graduated from St. Peter's School of Nursing, New Brunswick, class of 1948. As a registered nurse, Ruth worked at Perth Amboy General Hospital, as office nurse for a private practice in Fords, Alexander Linn Hospital in Sussex, and later at Newton Memorial Hospital in Newton, until her retirement in 1987. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, William E. Bertalan, in 1992, as well as siblings, William O'Hara, in 1975, and Joan E. Patten, in 2002. Survivors include her children, Gale P. Halke, of Newton, and Laurie A. Thomas, of Wantage; and cherished grandchildren, Bradley Thomas, Bret Thomas and wife, Delaney, Bryan Halke and Matthew Halke. Arrangements will be private and under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Interment will be in North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 30, 2019