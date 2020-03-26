Home

Ruth Marie Ritter


1926 - 2020
Ruth Marie Ritter Obituary
CLAREMORE, Okla. - Ruth Marie Ritter, born in Midland Park, N.J., on Oct. 7, 1926, to parents, Herman and Henrietta (Klemm) Kleindienst, passed away March 19, 2020, in Claremore, Okla., with family by her side. She was 93 years old.
Ruth attended Midland Park Elementary School and graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1944. She began her working career as secretary for Universal Engineering Co. in Hawthorne, N.J. Ruth married the love of her life, Fred M.C. Ritter on April 12, 1947. They moved to Sussex County, N.J., in 1948 where they had four children, Kenneth, Betty (deceased 12/2/69), Mary, and Fred. Employment continued as secretary at Stillwater Consolidation School 1957-1972, and as business manager at Kittatinny Regional High School 1972-1982.
Husband Fred passed away Dec. 24, 1982, and she moved to Claremore, Okla., in 1983 and was employed at Claremore Regional Hospital in the Human Resources Dept. 1985-1992. She retired in 1992.
Ruth is survived by her children and spouses, Kenneth (Janine) Ritter, Mary (Spencer) Slater and Fred (Carol) Ritter; seven grandchildren, Craig, Mindy, Spencer, Heather, Dawn, Melissa, and Theresa; and 13 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Audrey, Ashton, Paige, Ava, Liana, Karson, Ella, Jocelyn, Landon, Luke, Asher and Madison. She is also survived by her sister, Helen (Kleindienst) Young.
Ruth was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Claremore, Okla. In lieu of flowers she has requested memorials be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 220 North Seminole Claremore, Oklahoma 74017 (Faith For Tomorrow Building Fund).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
