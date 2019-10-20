|
FRANKLIN - Ryan M. Manca, age 37, suddenly passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Ryan was born on March 19, 1982, in Newton and had lived in West Caldwell before residing in Franklin.
Ryan graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in 2000. He worked as a roofer, food distributor and various other jobs. Ryan was a funny, charismatic, intelligent, and an all around good-hearted person.
He loved music, sports cars, video games, and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with his niece, Addy and his dog, Kodi. He always went out of his way to help others, had a contagious laugh and a lasting impression on others.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Manca Jr., as well as his grandparents. Ryan is survived by his mother, Dorothy Stoll and his stepfather, Asher Snook, of Franklin; his father, Michael Manca Sr. and stepmother, Lisa Runo, of Netcong; his sister, Michele and her husband, Michael DelGais, of Hamilton; his brother, John and his wife, Jean Gauthier, of Franklin; his brother, Scott and his wife, Donna Gauthier, of Georgia; his brother, Jason Manca and his partner, Emily, of Queens, N.Y.; sister, Melissa Stoll and her partner, Marc Smolinski, and their daughter, Adalyn, of Montague; his sister, Lorrie and her husband, David Stembridge, of Georgia; his sister, Renee Manca, of Boonton; his brother, Joey Manca and his partner, Kalin, of Hopatcong; his sister, Libbie Manca and her partner, Dean, of Netcong; his sister, Victoria Manca and her partner, Sage, of Pennsylvania; his stepbrothers, Aaren Snook, of Alabama, and Allen Snook, of Pennsylvania; and his uncle, Bill Brixius, of West Caldwell.
Memorial services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the funeral service from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the family so that they can give to Ryan's favorite charities. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 20, 2019