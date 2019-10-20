The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Manca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan M. Manca


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan M. Manca Obituary
FRANKLIN - Ryan M. Manca, age 37, suddenly passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Ryan was born on March 19, 1982, in Newton and had lived in West Caldwell before residing in Franklin.
Ryan graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in 2000. He worked as a roofer, food distributor and various other jobs. Ryan was a funny, charismatic, intelligent, and an all around good-hearted person.
He loved music, sports cars, video games, and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with his niece, Addy and his dog, Kodi. He always went out of his way to help others, had a contagious laugh and a lasting impression on others.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Manca Jr., as well as his grandparents. Ryan is survived by his mother, Dorothy Stoll and his stepfather, Asher Snook, of Franklin; his father, Michael Manca Sr. and stepmother, Lisa Runo, of Netcong; his sister, Michele and her husband, Michael DelGais, of Hamilton; his brother, John and his wife, Jean Gauthier, of Franklin; his brother, Scott and his wife, Donna Gauthier, of Georgia; his brother, Jason Manca and his partner, Emily, of Queens, N.Y.; sister, Melissa Stoll and her partner, Marc Smolinski, and their daughter, Adalyn, of Montague; his sister, Lorrie and her husband, David Stembridge, of Georgia; his sister, Renee Manca, of Boonton; his brother, Joey Manca and his partner, Kalin, of Hopatcong; his sister, Libbie Manca and her partner, Dean, of Netcong; his sister, Victoria Manca and her partner, Sage, of Pennsylvania; his stepbrothers, Aaren Snook, of Alabama, and Allen Snook, of Pennsylvania; and his uncle, Bill Brixius, of West Caldwell.
Memorial services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the funeral service from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the family so that they can give to Ryan's favorite charities. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now