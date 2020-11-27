Sally Ann Thomas
Vernon Twp. - Sally Ann Thomas (nee Balistrieri), 87 years old, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born to Giuseppe and Salvatrice Balistrieri in Paterson, NJ, she grew up in Paterson and lived in Jefferson before settling in Vernon Twp., NJ many years ago.
Sally worked for Singer-Kearfott in West Paterson, NJ and Decision Systems in Paramus, NJ before becoming a dedicated homemaker. She taught and played piano, was an accomplished painter and artist and loved music and theater and was devoted to her family.
Sally is predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters, Curley Avolio, Tommy, Sammy, Tony and Sister Lucy Balistrieri FMA and Josephine Magee, and is the beloved wife for 50 years of Russell Thomas of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted mother of Lisa Schmitt and her husband, Peter of Wantage Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Brendan, Felicity and Angus. Dear sister of Rose Ricci of Wayne, NJ. Cherished by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Memorial gifts to Vernon VFW post 8441, 313 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, P.O. Box 329, Vernon, NJ 07462, PH# (973)827-6600