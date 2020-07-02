1/1
Salvatore "Sonny" Mastrelli Jr.
Stillwater Township - Salvatore "Sonny" Mastrelli, Jr., 84, of the Swartswood section of Stillwater Township, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Paterson, Sonny was a lifelong resident of Swartswood. He was the owner/operator of Swartswood Service for 52 years. His garage was his life and he loved interacting with his customers. Sonny enjoyed his mornings with his coffee buddies, but he especially loved his family. He was a member of Branchville Businessmen.
The son of the late Salvatore Mastrelli, Sr., and Florence Mastrelli, Sonny is survived by his children, Salvatore Mastrelli III, Stephen Mastrelli and wife, Patti, Theresa Staples, and David Nystrand; his grandchildren, Salvatore Mastrelli IV, Justin Mastrelli, Rebecca Anderson, Ashley Staples, Joseph Mastrelli and wife, Emily, and Matthew Mastrelli; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Guy and Ivan.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, with a 6 pm service at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
