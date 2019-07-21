JAFFREY, N.H. -- Samuel D. Loudin, 86, resident of Jaffrey, N.H., died at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Sam was born in French Creek, W.Va., on March 20, 1933, a son of the late Bernice and Garnet (Smith) Loudin. He married his wife, Melba Ruth Loudin (Eskew), on June 4, 1954. He proudly served in the Army stateside 1953-1955 during the Korean War and always said how he was getting his vaccinations when the armistice was signed. Sam was a hardworking man maintaining a variety of jobs while still maintaining a 50-year career at Teleflex medical. He was preceded in death by six siblings. He is survived by three sisters; his wife, Ruth; his children, Carol A. Smith (Loudin), Patrick K. Loudin, Elizabeth D. Indano (Loudin) and Lorne D. Loudin; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Sam was a friend to many people. People seemed to warm to him immediately, and he made friends wherever he went. His smile made him almost instantly approachable. He also loved his nephews and nieces on both sides of the family and they loved him in return. Dad loved his home state of West Virginia; he tolerated the winters of New Hampshire. He loved nature and would often take his children and grandchildren on a hike up Mount Monadnock. He continued to do that well into his 70s before his knees made the walking intolerable. He maintained an active life even after retiring from Teleflex. He continued for a few more years part-time at DD Bean, and at home he always maintained the lawn and the cars and fed the birds. Dad loved the Lord. He had several worn-out Bibles, which he read and reread several times, keeping one on the dashboard of his favorite car. He prayed often and hard and served as an example to his family. He is loved by his family. He will be missed. We are blessed to have had him in our lives and know that someday we will be reunited. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. today in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, N.H. A chapel service with full military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019