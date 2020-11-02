Samuel John Dubel
Newton - Samuel John Dubel, 92, of Newton passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, NJ.
Born in Franklin, NJ to the late Samuel and Victoria Dubel, where he grew up and raised his family. Samuel graduated from Franklin High School in 1946. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served during World War 2. He served as a Military Police Officer in Japan. He played-semi-pro Football as a defensive end for the Franklin Miners. Prior to his retirement Samuel worked for Picatinny Arsenal for 41 years. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, watching the NY Giants and building model ships.
The beloved husband of 61 years to the late Elizabeth Jane Dubel, he is survived by his children, Lori Dubel and her husband Jeffrey Haag and Mark Dubel and his wife Laurie Dubel, his seven grandchildren Laura Miller, Adam Miller and his wife Chelsee, Brian Miller, Sean Miller, Juleah Dubel-Haag, Christopher Dubel and Daniel Dubel and his six great-grandchildren, Yasmine Miller, Nova Miller, Stella Miller, Lucas Miller, Juniper Miller and Alessandra Dubel, his sister Anne Hughes and his beloved cat Chloe. Along with his parents and wife he was predeceased by two sisters Mary Franek and Julia Dubel.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at First Reformed Church Cemetery, 529 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Samuel's name to, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860 or United Methodist Communities Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860. Condolences may be offered online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.