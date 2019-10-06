|
HARDYSTON - Samuel Matarazzo, age 81, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Deerfield Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.
Sam was born May 3, 1938, in West Orange. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1956 and was a star running back football player throughout his high school years. He served in the Marines from 1957 to 1959. He resided in Wantage/Hardyston for the last 50 years. Sam worked as a union pipefitter/plumber as well as co-owner with John Gallagher of Lawton and Burns in Paterson/ Peqannock from 1982 to 2008.
Sam is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joan Matarazzo (Muscelli); his three children, Gina Matarazzo, her companion, Lawrence Mathews, Michelle Kostrzecha (Matarazzo) and Christopher Matarazzo and companion, Heidi Mohr; his grandchildren, Kayla Gailums and Dominic Kostrzecha; his two sisters, Dorothy Totten and companion, Dan Scheuer, and Judy Mcloughlin; his brother-in-law, Daniel Muscelli; and his sister-in-law, Irene Entwistle (Muscelli).
Sam is predeceased by his father and mother, Sebastian and Dorothy Matarazzo; and his beloved brother, Joseph Matarazzo; and his best friend, John Wyngaard. Sam will be cherished and remembered by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Sam will be remembered by all with his smile, laugh, honesty, and kindness. Sam was an avid N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees fan; he loved his garden as well as his New Jersey tomatoes and hot peppers. Sam was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Hardyston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send all donations to St. Jude Church in Hardyston. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, in Hamburg. Following the memorial Mass, there will be a repast at the Sussex Elks Lodge, 152 County Road 565, Sussex.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019