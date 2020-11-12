Minister Samuel McCoy Wortham

Paterson, NJ - Minister Samuel McCoy Wortham of Henderson, NC (formally of Paterson, NJ) passed away in his home on November 6, 2020.

Lovingly remembered by his 3 children. Ivan Wortham, Douglas Wortham, and Trenace Dazulma. His loving sisters Barbara Burns, Linda Williams, and Rosalind Brody as well as a sister-in-law Ella Wortham. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 am at E.C. Terry's Funeral and Cremations-Chapel, 936 W Andrews Avenue, Henderson, NC. Family and friends are welcomed to come to rejoice in Minister Wortham's Home Going.



