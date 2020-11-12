Minister Samuel McCoy Wortham
Paterson, NJ - Minister Samuel McCoy Wortham of Henderson, NC (formally of Paterson, NJ) passed away in his home on November 6, 2020.
Lovingly remembered by his 3 children. Ivan Wortham, Douglas Wortham, and Trenace Dazulma. His loving sisters Barbara Burns, Linda Williams, and Rosalind Brody as well as a sister-in-law Ella Wortham. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 am at E.C. Terry's Funeral and Cremations-Chapel, 936 W Andrews Avenue, Henderson, NC. Family and friends are welcomed to come to rejoice in Minister Wortham's Home Going.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.