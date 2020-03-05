|
BRANCHVILLE - Sandra A. Lott, age 63, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton to the late Gerald and Alice (Abma) Boersma, Sandi lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was employed as an accountant for McIntyre & Company in Sparta for the past 45 years. Sandi enjoyed camping with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob Lott; her two daughters, Sarah A. Drew and her husband, Kyle of Frankford, and Nicole Lake and her husband, James, of Dallas, Texas; her brother, George Boersma and his wife, Margie, of Michigan; her sister, Terri Leenstra, of Michigan; and her five grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Benjamin, Ollie, and Owen.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Avenue, Sussex , NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 5, 2020