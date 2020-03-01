Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600

Sandra Denise Green


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Denise Green Obituary
NEWTON - Sandra Denise Green, 64, of Newton, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Harris Health Care Center at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Sandra lived in Philadelphia for 60 years before moving to New Jersey. She was a school resource officer in Philadelphia for several years before her retirement in 2010. Sandra previously worked as a corrections officer and for the Philadelphia Post Office for fifteen years.
The daughter of the late Samuel and Bernice Farmer Green, Sandra was also predeceased by two siblings, Vincent Green and David Green. She is survived by one daughter, Ebony N. Erickson and husband, Roderick II, of Vernon; two grandchildren, Roderick III and Nicholas; and two siblings, Tyrone Green of Philadelphia and Michael Green of Oklahoma.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -