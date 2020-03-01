|
NEWTON - Sandra Denise Green, 64, of Newton, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Harris Health Care Center at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Sandra lived in Philadelphia for 60 years before moving to New Jersey. She was a school resource officer in Philadelphia for several years before her retirement in 2010. Sandra previously worked as a corrections officer and for the Philadelphia Post Office for fifteen years.
The daughter of the late Samuel and Bernice Farmer Green, Sandra was also predeceased by two siblings, Vincent Green and David Green. She is survived by one daughter, Ebony N. Erickson and husband, Roderick II, of Vernon; two grandchildren, Roderick III and Nicholas; and two siblings, Tyrone Green of Philadelphia and Michael Green of Oklahoma.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020