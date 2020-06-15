Sandra "Sandy" Jean MatthewsSandyston Township - Sandra "Sandy" Jean Matthews, 82, of the Layton section of Sandyston Township died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.Sandy was born in Middletown, NY and raised in Westtown, NY and Jersey City, NJ. She graduated from Dickinson High School in Jersey City. Sandy lived in Ridgefield Park for 35 years; she and her husband bought their home in Layton in 1973, making it their permanent residence in 1997. Sandy was a dedicated homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Sandy was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church in Sandyston for many years. She was also a member of the St. Thomas Prayer Shawl Ministry and the Minisink Garden Club. One of Sandy's greatest passions was crocheting, she and her husband enjoyed participating at various craft shows together.Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Hobart and Irene (Harden) Gale; her son, Jimmy Matthews; and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 ½ years, Jim Matthews; her daughters, Jean Wedemeier and husband, Eric, and Jennifer Knott and husband, Bob; her son, Jeffrey Matthews and wife, Jennifer; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Antonucci Matthews. Sandy is also survived by eight grandchildren, Bobby and wife, Lisa, Jonathon and wife, Lina, Jimmy, Angeline, Melanie, Paige, Keira, and Evan; her great-granddaughter, Maya Rose; as well as many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 pm and 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville, and from 10 to 11 am Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Rt 206, Sandyston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, at the church.Sandy's wishes were for donations to be made in her memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860 or to St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Rt 206, Sandyston, NJ 07826, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at