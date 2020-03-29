|
BUDD LAKE - Sandra Lea Fisher (Wiss), 82 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born to Simon and Beatrice Wiss in Queens, N.Y., she had lived in Teaneck before moving to Budd Lake many years ago.
Sandra was a secretary for AT&T in Parsippany for many years. She was very active with the Mount Olive Senior Center and the Mount Olive Library.
Sandra is predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Fisher (1987), and is the devoted mother of Dean Fisher and his wife, Catherine, of Bolton Landing, N.Y., Scott Fisher and his wife, Lori, of Greensboro, N.C., and Ilene Sargent and her husband, Scott, of Wantage Twp. Loving grandmother of Stacy, Erin, Rob, Beth and Eric. Cherished great-grandmother (GiGi) of Shawn, Owen and Anthony. Dear sister of Rochelle Wasserman of Woodcliff Lake.
Private cremation services by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. A celebration of Sandra's life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to Make A Wish, New Jersey, would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 29, 2020