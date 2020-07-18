1/1
Santo Michael Scaglione
Santo Michael Scaglione
Sparta - Santo (Sandy) Scaglione, 58 of Sparta, NJ passed away on July 16, 2020 after fighting a tough battle with cancer. He was born on May 31, 1962 in The Bronx, New York. He grew up in Rockaway, NJ, graduated from Morris Knolls High School, and attended Seton Hall University. Sandy married the love of his life, Denise Rudolph Scaglione, in 1988 and they moved to Sparta, NJ where they raised their four daughters.
He worked at Sony Corporation for 30 years, where he started as a business controller and ultimately became a Vice President of Finance and Operations. He finished his career at AGFA Corporation. Sandy had such a passion for sports. He was a devoted Seton Hall Pirates Basketball fan and attended every home game. And as a lifelong Yankees fan, he passed along his love for baseball to his daughters. He was on the Board of Directors for Sparta Girls Softball and coached their teams for many years. Above all else, there was nothing more important to Sandy than his four girls. He was a devoted father and their number one fan. He was an amazing husband, brother, uncle, and family was his whole world.
His courage and positivity over the last year was remarkable and demonstrated the type of man he was.
Sandy is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Denise, his daughters Christine, Kaitlyn, Lauren, and Michele. He is also survived by his parents, Dorothy Fitzgerald Benson and George Scaglione, as well as his sisters Judi-Anne, Donna, and Deborah, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Saint Kateri Church 427 Stanhope Sparta Rd., Sparta, NJ 07871
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandy can be made to research for Merkel Cell Carcinoma at www.merkelcell.org/join-the-fight/

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
