FRANKLIN -- Sarah "Sally" Anne McGrath (Babb), age 83, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Franklin, Sally was born to the late Alvah and Gladys (Jones) Babb. A 1953 graduate of Franklin High School, Sally wound up working as a secretary for the school for many years, then the National Community Bank for 25 years, also serving as the custodian of school monies for Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Sally was very active in her community. She was a founding member and treasurer for the Franklin Historical Society, an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sussex County Republican Committee. She was a poll worker for more than 50 years, and she and her late husband were awarded Franklin Citizens of the Year in 2008. Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Harold, in 2010, and her brother, Robert Babb, in 2018, Sally is survived by her three loving daughters, Linda McGrath-Roth and her husband, Edward, of Fredon, Karen Lund and husband, Shawn, and Barbara Dotero and husband, Thomas, both of Franklin; a brother, Herb Babb, of Florida; and grandchildren, Monica DeMarco, Rebecca Roth, Sarah Lund, and STG2 Joseph Anthony DeMarco Jr., of the U.S. Navy. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation for Sally will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Historical Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 5, 2019