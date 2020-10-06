1/
Saundra A. Tosti
Saundra A. Tosti
Layton - Saundra A. Tosti, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Saundra moved to Hampton Township, where she spent most of her life and raised her own family in the same house in which she was raised. She and her husband, Bob, later moved to Layton. During her early years, Saundra was happiest being at home with her children, also caring for foster children over the years. Saundra had a love of Dachshunds and her home was never without one (or two) by her side. She enjoyed being outdoors, taking walks and spending time with family.
The daughter of the late Victor and Jenny Fenner, Saundra was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Tosti and daughter, Victoria A. Becker and husband, Richard.
Saundra is survived by her loving son, Robin M. Tosti and wife, Colleen, of Branchville. She is the proud grandmother of Meagan Becker of Newton, Derek Becker and fiancé, Morgan Ross, of Ogdensburg, Lauren Torkildsen and husband, Nick, of Frankford, and Kevin Tosti of Morristown; great-grandmother of Christian and Mila; as well as aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baleville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Baleville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
