MONTAGUE - Scott E. VanNess, age 49 of Montague, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Born in Newton, he grew up in the Culver's Lake section of Frankford and has resided in Montague for many years. A 1988 graduate of the High Point Regional High School, Scott had proudly served in the United States Army. He had a long career as a surveyor, working with the Bright Planet Corp., Pompton Plains, for many years.
Mr. VanNess was a dedicated coach of football, baseball and basketball with the Newton Recreation Commission. He was a loving and devoted coach, father, son, brother and friend to many, who will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. A kind and giving man, Scott was always available to anyone who needed help or support. Most importantly was his love of his family and spending time with them. He was always proud of the many kids he coached and enjoyed watching their successes as they grew. Remember Scott in his own words, "Living the dream, one day at a time."
Scott was predeceased by his mother Mary D. (nee Utter) VanNess in 2017. Survivors include his sons Alexander Scott and Jonathan E. VanNess, his daughter Carly E. VanNess all of Andover Twp.; his father Harry E. VanNess of Andover Twp.; his ex-wife Heather E. (nee Daly) VanNess of Andover Twp.; his partner Colleen Murmer of Montague; her sons Shane Murmer of Montague and Christian Murmer of San Diego, Calif. Also surviving are his brothers John of New York, N.Y., and Harry E. Jr. of Crandon Lakes; his sister Dorothy McCracken of Chicago, Ill.; as well as his best friend Bob Rome of Lords Valley, Pa.
Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., with memorial services beginning at 8 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Scott's memory be made to the Newton Recreation Commission, 39 Trinity Street Newton, N.J. 07860. Online condolences may be offered through: www.illif-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020