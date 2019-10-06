|
RANDOLPH - Scott Gregory McGlashan, 25, of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Stanhope and Randolph.
Scott had a love for fishing since he was born, drag racing with his dad and target shooting. He enjoyed his mustang "All Money" and his dog Dozer AKA Dumb Dog, whom he rescued from 11th Hour. Scott loved spending time with his family. He was a member of a dart team at Shakey Jakes, Stanhope, and a fishing club in Augusta.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Lee Andrews; father, Scott and wife, Tracy McGlashan; siblings, Geoffrey and Shannon; grandparents, Robert and Bobbie Ann McGlashan; aunts, Debbie and Wendy; uncle, Greg; godparents, James Benny Rigger and Bonnie Gillaspie; high school sweetheart, Erin Smith; and many other loving family members.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, also at the funeral home. Interment is private.
