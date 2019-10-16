|
|
STILLWATER - Scott J. Roth, 67, of the Swartswood Lake section of Stillwater, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Newton, Scott grew up in the Lake Lenape section of Andover Township and had been a resident of Swartswood for the past 20 years. He was a graduate of Newton High School, where he played varsity lacrosse and varsity football. Scott was the pool maintenance manager for Airmark Pools in Sparta for over 35 years. He was an avid fly fisherman.
The son of the late Donald H. and Helen M. (Williams) Roth, Scott is survived by two brothers, Lee Roth, of Plattsburg, N.Y., and Don Roth, of the Lake Lenape section of Andover Township; his nephew, Kevin Whitehead; and his nieces, Kathie Roth Johnson and Sue Roth Samiljan. He is also survived by his companion, Screwye, his faithful dog.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to the Lyme Disease Association (for Powassan Disease Research), PO Box 1438, Jackson NJ 08527. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 16, 2019