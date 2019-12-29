The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
294 Sparta Ave
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Sean Michael Kelly Obituary
SPRINGFIELD - Sean Michael Kelly, 55, of Springfield, passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Sean was born in Alexandria, Va., and was a 1986 graduate of Montclair State University with a B.A. in psychology. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Chapter 1311 in Morristown.
Sean is predeceased by his father, Dr. Leo J. Kelly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Kelly; mother, Madeline Wiksten; he is the brother of Tim Kelly and his wife Julie, Eric Wiksten and his wife, Victoria, Kurt Wiksten and Karen Wiksten.
Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to: Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave NW, 10th floor, Washington, DC 20005 or at [email protected].
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
