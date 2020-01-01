|
|
FREDON - Born Oct. 11, 1942, in Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City, Sergio Cosmo Prezioso, 77 years of age, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 in Fredon after a short battle with cancer.
Sergio was raised by his parents, Vito Prezioso and Marta (DiGioa) Prezioso in Hoboken with siblings, Joseph, 89, who resides in Hoboken, and is predeceased by sisters, Diane Kronyak and Elizabeth Catania.
Sergio was drafted in 1964 to the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War for nine months. He was honorably discharged in 1966 as a disabled veteran.
In 1966 Sergio married AnnaRose (Blodow), of Weehawken, and resided in North Bergen on 8th Street. Sergio worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in North Bergen on 46th Street and Tonnelle Avenue from 1967 to 1998. Sergio retired in 1998 after 31 years of service.
He also worked part-time for Two Guys as a store detective in North Bergen and then moved on to work for Sears Roebuck in Union City as a store detective. He continued to work for Sears Roebuck until the store relocated to Jersey City's Newport Mall. Sergio worked for Sears Roebuck a total of 25 years. Sergio also worked for Rite Aid as a security guard in Jersey City after retiring from the United States Postal Service. Sergio was also employed by Statewide Security and by Kushner Companies in Florham Park where he worked for 11 years as a security guard until retiring in 2012 at the age of 70.
Sergio belonged to the following clubs and organizations: Nekoboh Rod and Gun Club, Double O Rod and Gun Club, was an NRA Life Member, LZ Hope Combat Support Group, and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1002 in Vernon.
Sergio is survived by his wife, AnnaRose; two sons, Vito, who resides in Sarasota, Fla., and is employed by Wesco Turf and Fresh Market Department Stores, and Frank, who is married to wife, Kim and resides in Frelinghuysen. Frank is employed by the City of Clifton as the fire chief of the Clifton Fire Department, and works part time for the Jersey City Building Department as a fire protection inspector. Sergio and AnnaRose are fortunate to have three grandsons, Vito, 28, who works in New York City, Salvatore, 20, who attends Rowan University, and Dominic, 17, who is a senior at North Warren Regional High School. They also have two granddaughters, Ashley, 24, and Alyssa, 15, from Sarasota, Fla., and a great-granddaughter, Arielle, 10 months old, from Sarasota, Fla.
In 2002 Sergio and AnnaRose moved from North Bergen to Frelinghuysen to live with their son, Frank, daughter-in-law, Kim, and their two sons. Sergio enjoyed the outdoors with his son, Frank, hunting in Roscoe, N.Y., with the Nekoboh Rod and Gun Club, and also spent countless hours hunting and riding his four-wheeler on his property in Hope. Sergio was known in the town of Blairstown and made friends with local businesses as the guy who brought the cookies and coffee.
A period of visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, (Use Columbia for GPS), followed by a funeral liturgy at 4 p.m.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 1, 2020