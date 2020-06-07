Sharilyn L. Tighe
SANDYSTON - Sharilyn L. Tighe, 46, of Sandyston, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sharilyn was a lifetime resident of Sandyston. She was a homemaker. Sharilyn enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking. She also enjoyed her animals.
The daughter of the late Donald and Jacqueline (Morrison) Miller, Sharilyn is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Tighe, Jr.; her children, Alex Havens and Sarah Havens, of Sussex; her brother, Ben Miller, of Georgia; and her sister, Donna Smith, of Pennsylvania.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .

Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
