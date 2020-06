SANDYSTON - Sharilyn L. Tighe, 46, of Sandyston, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home.Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sharilyn was a lifetime resident of Sandyston. She was a homemaker. Sharilyn enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking. She also enjoyed her animals.The daughter of the late Donald and Jacqueline (Morrison) Miller, Sharilyn is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Tighe, Jr.; her children, Alex Havens and Sarah Havens, of Sussex; her brother, Ben Miller, of Georgia; and her sister, Donna Smith, of Pennsylvania.Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com