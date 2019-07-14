|
|
WANTAGE - Sharon Lynn Prince, 73, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Rockdale, Texas, to the late Wilson R. and Juanita (Spencer) Yoakum, Sharon lived in Warwick, N.Y., and Austin, Texas, before moving to Sussex County in 2013 with her daughter. While living in Warwick, N.Y., she thoroughly enjoyed her employment in the deli department at Lloyd's. Sharon also was an avid bowler at the Warwick Bowling Alley.
Besides her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sister, Karen. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Sadlon and her husband, Steve, of Wantage; and her son, Derek Prince, of Queens, N.Y.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019