The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Lynn Prince Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lynn Prince Lynn Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lynn Prince Lynn Prince Obituary
WANTAGE - Sharon Lynn Prince, 73, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Rockdale, Texas, to the late Wilson R. and Juanita (Spencer) Yoakum, Sharon lived in Warwick, N.Y., and Austin, Texas, before moving to Sussex County in 2013 with her daughter. While living in Warwick, N.Y., she thoroughly enjoyed her employment in the deli department at Lloyd's. Sharon also was an avid bowler at the Warwick Bowling Alley. 
Besides her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sister, Karen. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Sadlon and her husband, Steve, of Wantage; and her son, Derek Prince, of Queens, N.Y.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now