Sharon Lynne Gorman

Sharon Lynne Gorman, age 59, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from glioblastoma brain cancer.

Sharon was born on Long Island, but grew up in Oakland, NJ, where she met her high school sweetheart, then husband of 35 years, Phil. They most recently lived in Sparta for the past 22 years. She was a loving mother to her son, August, a philosophy instructor at Princeton University.

Sharon had many talents and tried many careers over the course of her life, landing every job for which she interviewed. For many years she worked as a school social worker. Then, inspired by her father to pursue her passion, she started teaching art and opened her own business, Paint with Sharon. She took great joy in sharing the magic of painting with her students.

She is predeceased by her father, Dr. Norman Ellman. Surviving are her mother Elaine M. Ellman, husband Philip T. Gorman Jr., son Dr. August Gorman (partner Sam Cirulis), brother Douglas Ellman (partner Pat Silva), and sister Deborah Slade (husband Richard Slade), mother-in-law Marilyn Gorman, and brother-in-law Kenneth Gorman.

A celebration of her life will be held for immediate family at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 22nd, and will also be live-streamed (link will be posted in the next few days). A visitation from 3:30-5:00pm will follow at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ. Donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in her memory.



